3D Systems introduces VSP Connect surgical planning portal for improved patient outcomes

3D Systems has announced VSP Connect, a centralised, cloud-based surgical planning portal that integrates automated workflows and artificial intelligence (AI).

The portal is the latest addition to the company’s VSP surgical planning solutions, and is said to ‘empower’ device manufacturers and surgeons with real-time patient case visualisation and improved collaboration capabilities.

VSP Connect is powered by Enhatch, a company that 3D Systems entered into a partnership with in 2022 to scale personalised medical device delivery. The solution incorporates Enhatch’s AI and automation technologies with 3D Systems’ FDA-cleared workflows for patient-specific solutions, including advanced software, expert planning services, personalised implant and instrument design, 3D printers and 3D printing processes.

The combination improves visibility for healthcare systems and medical device manufacturers according to 3D Systems, as well as streamlining the preoperative planning process to help make personalised procedures more efficient while delivering improved outcomes.

“VSP Connect is the missing link in surgical planning, bridging the gap between patient care and cutting-edge technology,” said Michael Phipps, CTO/President, Enhatch. “With Enhatch’s advanced AI and automation capabilities, the portal gives surgeons the opportunity to reduce planning times and perform more patient-specific surgeries.”

3D Systems says that its VSP surgical planning solutions combine ‘best-in-class’ digital workflows with a broad additive manufacturing portfolio of printers and materials to deliver patient-matched solutions. VSP Connect enhances the capabilities through automated workflows that the company says strengthens communication between all stakeholders, while facilitating compliance with industry regulations and internal accuracy protocols.

Artificial intelligence allows for the VSP Connect portal to offer pre-populated designs that are tailored to individual surgeon preferences as well as standard types of products. The secure, cloud-based portal aggregates disparate processes to provide an interface that enables 24/7 access to the status of a case and the ability to send notes or parts according to the company.

An aim of the new portal is to streamline the pre-operative planning process according to 3D Systems, resulting in reduced procedure times and improved patient outcomes.

“3D Systems is on a mission to transform healthcare through the use of additive manufacturing to make patient care easier and smarter,” said Benjamin Johnson, Vice President, Portfolio and Regulatory, Healthcare, 3D Systems. “With VSP Connect, we are providing access to the healthcare industry’s most complete additive manufacturing ecosystem. Combined with Enhatch technology, our unified approach makes it easier to deliver patient-specific implants and instrumentation in a more efficient, cost-effective manner.”

3D Systems recently announced a restructuring initiative, aimed at reducing operating expenses.

