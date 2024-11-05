3DPrinterOS & Montclair State University to develop algorithm capable of identifying 3D printed gun components

3DPrinterOS is working with MIX Lab at Montclair State University to develop an algorithm that can identify 3D printed guns.

Additively manufactured firearms remain a concern for law enforcement organisations, with the UK's National Crime Agency stating in 2022 that up to 90% of a gun can be manufactured with a 3D printer, and the general public, with gun crime legislation a hot topic as the US electorate head to the polls for this week's US Presidential Election.

3D printed firearms have been used in a range of crimes, with law enforcement bodies facing greater challenges in tracing the weapons.

In response to these ongoing challenges, 3DPrinterOS and Montclair University are working to leverage advanced algorithms to detect and classify 3D printed gun parts to ensure better tracking and management.

The partnership brings together Montclair’s research facilities and expertise in computer science with 3DPrinterOS’ proficiency in 3D printing management. This, the companies suggest, will allow them to develop an algorithm that can accurately identify 3D printed firearm components based on ‘unique design signatures.’

By engineering such an algorithm, 3DPrinterOS highlights how it will be assisting manufacturers, regulators, K-12 schools, universities and law enforcement agencies in monitoring and controlling the distribution of dangerous components.

“We believe that this collaboration will pave the way for safer 3D printing practices,” said Rene-Oscar Ariko, VP of Global Sales at 3DPrinterOS. “By working closely with the MIX Lab at Montclair State University, we can harness academic expertise to create a robust solution that addresses a critical issue in our society.”

“This partnership allows us to explore the intersection of technology and public safety,” added Jason Frasca, Co-Director of the Mix at Montclair State University. “We are excited to contribute our knowledge to develop a system that can make a real difference in identifying and mitigating risks associated with 3D printed firearms.”

The collaborators have said they will publicly share updates and findings as the project progresses.