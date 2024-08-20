3DPrinterOS integrates Prusa Slicer into 3D printing management software platform

× Expand Prusa Slicer

3D printing management software firm 3DPrinterOS has announced the integration of Prusa Slicer into its cloud slicing feature.

3DPrinterOS has described the development as a strategic addition, which aims to enhance the overall user experience, as well as streamline workflows and provide more slicing options to 3D printing users.

Prusa Slicer is an open-source tool which has been designed to provide 3D printing users with all the tools required to export print files. With Prusa Slicer, users can add custom supports directly onto their model, use custom meshes as support blockers and enforcers, and select the layer height for each part of an object separately.

3DPrinterOS believes Prusa Slicer to be a robust tool that boasts precision and versatility. Thanks to the integration its 3DPrinterOS management software, users will be able to access Prusa Slicer’s features directly from the cloud, helping to eliminate the need for local installations. The integration ensures 3DPrinterOS users will always have access to the latest updates and configurations.

As the company announces the integration, it has outlined five key benefits. Chief among those benefits is enhanced compatibility, with users able to seamlessly prepare models for a wide range of 3D printers (not limited to Prusa Research machines) to ensure ‘optimal performance.’ Users will also be able to leverage Prusa Slicer’s detailed settings to customise print parameters, supports and infill patterns, giving them greater control over the final print quality.

Because 3DPrinterOS has incorporated Prusa Slicer into the cloud, the need for local software management has been removed, with users able to access slicing tools from any device and anywhere in the world. The cloud slicing feature, 3DPrinterOS says, streamlines workflows by allowing users to send print jobs directly to their 3D printers, while collaborative features allow teams to work together more effectively by sharing slicing profiles and configurations within the 3DPrinterOS platform. 3DPrinterOS says this will lead to consistent results across different projects and printers.