3iD Printing utilises AMIS Pro software to prepare 3D printing batches

Belgian 3D printing service provider 3iD Printing is running AMIS Pro software to prepare batches.

The company believes it is the first print service to run AMIS Pro, which is a build preparation tool developed in collaboration with HP Multi Jet Fusion users. 3iD Printing was also among the first users of HP's flagship 3D printing technology.

The AMIS software is specifically focused on Jetting Technology, leveraging the decades-long jetting software expertise from its parent holding, Hybrid Software Group.

AMIS Pro v2 will be officially launched at Formnext 2024, but 3iD has been a partner in its development since the start of 2024. According to the company, it quickly became the company's go-to tool to prepare batches for its three Multi Jet Fusion machines. At Formnext, it is understood that additional cost-per-part-focused features will be introduced to the software platform.

“The nesting algorithm is astonishing – we gain a lot of time here, and we can nest much denser now. This has an immediate impact on our cost per part,” said Dave Vanhove, CEO at 3iD. “AMIS Pro is already a successful investment. You have full control over the manipulation of individual parts and all the usual features – shelling, lattices, etcetera. And we end up with a perfect 3mf file that we can just forward to the HP MJF printer.”

Kris Binon, AMIS Managing director at AMIS, added: “AMIS now nests any 1500 parts in an MJF Build Box in under one minute, with a 14% nesting density. This is over 50% denser than the benchmark, which takes about 10 minutes to reach 8 – 9% nesting density.”