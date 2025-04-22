3YOURMIND launches AI-powered Technical Drawing Analysis feature

Expand 3YOURMIND

3YOURMIND has unveiled the new AI-powered Technical Drawing Analysis feature as part of its Part Identification software.

The company says the new tool has been designed to accelerate spare part digitisation for legacy equipment.

According to a 3YOURMIND press release, the software's sophisticated data extraction functionality has demonstrated that it can analyze technical drawings up to 200x faster than manual methods. The solution is also said to be ITAR compliant and available via secure cloud hosting to support strict defence and government security standards.

Since technical drawings are the only existing records of how many spare parts and assemblies were originally manufactured, being able to effectively analyse them is of paramount importance in many supply chains. 3YOURMIND's AI-powered Technical Drawing Analysis tool has therefore been developed to extract and interpret data across various formats and layouts, using optical character recognition (OCR) and large language models (LLM) to process metadata from title blocks, drawing notes, and annotations. This information is then used to evaluate spare part manufacturability, determining whether parts can be produced using standard advanced manufacturing technologies such as CNC machining, powder bed fusion, material extrusion, vat polymerisation, and more specialised technologies like direct energy deposition and binder jetting. Users can then forecast cost and lead time.

3YOURMIND says the new feature will further empower manufacturers to digitise spare part inventories by creating centralised hubs with standardised data practices. In particular, the company expects industries such as defence, aerospace, and energy to benefit from its new offering.

"In many industries, technical drawings remain the primary reference for manufacturing spare parts," said Stephan Galozy, Chief Product Officer at 3YOURMIND. "Our goal is to unlock the full potential of this existing data, enabling organisations to make faster, more informed manufacturing decisions. By streamlining this otherwise manually-intensive process, we're hoping to accelerate the next step: creating the 3D file. Our long-term vision for this functionality is text-to-3D."

3YOURMIND is now offering AI-Powered Technical Drawing Analysis as a free trial to qualifying companies.