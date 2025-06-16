3YOURMIND selected among 2025 cohort of European Defence Innovation Scheme Business Accelerator program

× Expand 3YOURMIND

3YOURMIND has been selected among the 2025 cohort of the first-ever European Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) Business Accelerator program.

The Business Accelerator program aims to strengthen start-ups and scale-ups' position in the European defence industrial ecosystem. More than 400 applicants are said to have applied to join the EUDIS Business Accelerator program.

3YOURMIND is joined by 19 other EU and Norway-based companies demonstrating maturity in the defence sector and will participate in the program's Collaborative Combat & Autonomous Operations track for the next eight months. Members of the cohort will be paired with coaches and attend six onsite boot camps across Europe, aligned with major defence events. Upon completion of the program, cohort members will receive a €65,000 seed voucher.

The track that 3YOURMIND will be involved in will explore the use of advanced technologies and the seamless coordination between manned and unmanned systems. Through extensive user testing, it aims to ensure effective human-machine cooperation in high-intensity scenarios.

3YOURMIND believes its on-demand manufacturing software will help to fulfil capability gaps by addressing equipment sustainment challenges in the defence industry, including solutions to identify alternative manufacturing methods and accelerate spare part digitisation. The software leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver manufacturing recommendations automatically, highlight technical feasibility, and provide cost justifications for spare parts.

This software has helped 3YOURMIND establish itself within the defence field, having struck partnerships with the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Navy. Now working as a member of the EUDIS Business Accelerator program, 3YOURMIND is now hoping to also access a network of resources linked to the European private and public defence ecosystem.

"Being selected for the first-ever EUDIS Business Accelerator is a powerful endorsement of the role 3YOURMIND plays in strengthening Europe's defence readiness," said Aleksander Ciszek, co-founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND. "Armed forces across Europe require contemporary solutions to address sustainment challenges; our software helps to ensure parts availability–when and where it's needed. We're honoured to join this elite group of innovators and contribute to a more agile and resilient European defence ecosystem."