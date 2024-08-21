Additive Industries and Additive Assurance partner to enhance metal 3D printing quality assurance

Expand Additive Assurance AMiRIS Mounted on MetalFAB G2

Additive Industries has announced a partnership with Additive Assurance to enhance the process monitoring of metal 3D printed parts.

The Dutch additive manufacturing company’s laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) systems will leverage Additive Assurance's AMiRIS in situ process monitoring technology to detect and address quality problems and gain real-time build insights during part production.

"Our partnership with Additive Assurance aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing the capabilities of metal additive manufacturing," said Mark Massey, CEO at Additive Industries. "By integrating AMiRIS with our MetalFab portfolio, including our new MetalFab 300 Flex, we're enhancing real-time quality assurance, offering our customers greater flexibility, and setting new standards in production consistency and reliability."

The Melbourne-based company's AMiRIS technology is an independent in-situ process monitoring solution, designed to fit to the majority L-PBF machines, and enables QA reporting across a printer fleet using a suite of optical sensors and machine learning. Additive Industries describes AMiRIS as ‘a logical extension’ to its MetalFab 3D printer series, which was recently expanded with the launch of the MetalFab 300 Flex, a lower cost version of its flagship technology with a flexible build volume that aims to make metal AM more accessible.

"We are delighted to be working with Additive Industries to add value to their customers’ experience and to push the boundaries of what is possible with L-PBF AM," added Marten Jurg, CEO of Additive Assurance.

Additive Industries says in-process monitoring and quality assurance tools are becoming increasingly important in ensuring repeatability and high production yields as AM technologies continue to offer higher build rates and productivity. This partnership is expected to result in wider deployment of in situ monitoring for users of its MetalFab portfolio which Additive Industries believes will also lead to broader adoption of L-PBF.