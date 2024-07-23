Aibuild brings AI to large-format 3D printing in Australia and beyond with Hyperion

× Expand Hyperion Hyperion specialises in large-format polymer 3D printing

Aibuild has announced the inking of a strategic partnership with Hyperion Systems as it aims to 'push the boundaries' of its AI-driven additive manufacturing tools.

The partnership with the Australian large-format 3D printing service provider is said to be a 'significant milestone' for the London-based software company as it looks to advance additive manufacturing across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Hyperion says it uses advanced polymers to manufacture efficient and eco-friendly, large-format components with a particular focus on construction, furniture, defence, and maritime industries.

"We are proud to introduce Aibuild as our strategic partner, bringing AI-driven automation to large-format 3D printing across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Aibuild’s software empowers our operations with features that redefine what’s possible in additive manufacturing," Joshua Wigley Founder & CEO of Hyperion said in a statement.

“Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled results to a wide range of industries, enhancing efficiency, precision, and innovation in the manufacturing process. We’re excited to support Hyperion’s mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in large format gantry and robotic 3D printing and deliver crucial results to industry,” Daghan Cam Co-Founder & CEO of Aibuild added.

Last month, Aibuild announced the latest version of its tool path generation software including new automation features which allows users to define manufacturing strategies and generate tool paths with a single click, and AI Copilot, a built-in AI assistant which makes autonomous recommendations. Aibuild’s tools have already been integrated with a range of additive technologies including polymer extrusion, metal DED, WAAM, cold spray, concrete, and paste extrusion, on both robotic and gantry systems. According to Aibuild, its users are reportedly able to build successful tool paths 86% quicker, with 65% less failed builds.