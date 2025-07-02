Aibuild launches Finite Element Thermal Simulation for DED and large-format polymer 3D printing

× Expand Aibuild

Aibuild has introduced a new Finite Element Thermal Simulation software that aims to deliver ‘a paradigm shift from reactive to predictive manufacturing’ for DED and polymer large format extrusion 3D printing.

The UK-based developer of AI-powered additive manufacturing software says the software addresses thermal challenges, most notably those found in wire arc additive manufacturing processes, which can often lead to unnecessary waste, build failures and delays. The company’s founders Daghan Cam and Michail Desyllas said the launch, which is currently in a closed BETA mode with select manufacturers, “represents the culmination of 10 years of deep industry knowledge and our commitment to advancing additive manufacturing across processes and applications.”

The software has been integrated directly into Aibuild’s toolpath planning software which allows modifications and automatic optimisation. It automatically generates a finite element mesh, taking into account key factors such as material and environment, and visualises the thermal simulation of the build to optimise toolpath speeds, waits and process parameters to bring the temperature into a safe printing range. Aibuild claims the software differs from other general-purpose FEA tools already on the market as it is has been built specifically for LFAM processes.

Jack Sandiford, Product Manager at Aibuild commented, "Our engineering team is the brains behind this solution. Combined with insights from our partner network, we've built something that fundamentally changes how manufacturers approach thermal simulation in WAAM. This really is manufacturing software built by engineers, for engineers."

The company is planning to make Aibuild Finite Element Thermal Simulation available to all LFAM users by the end of Q3 2025.

This year has seen the London-based software company expand to the U.S. with new headquarters in San Francisco which now serves as an R&D and collaboration hub for customers and partners across North America. The expansion follows the launch of the next generation of its TCT Award-winning software which allows AM users to control their entire manufacturing process from a single AI-powered cloud platform. Aibuild's software is already being deployed by manufacturers like Ford and Boeing to deliver fully automated toolpath generation for a range of industrial 3D printing processes.