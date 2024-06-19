Aibuild launches version 2.0 of AI-powered additive manufacturing software

× Expand Ai Build Introducing Aibuild 2.0

Aibuild has announced it will debut the latest version of its AI-powered additive manufacturing (AM) software at RAPID + TCT.

In addition to a new look for the London-based software company, Aibuild 2.0 introduces enhanced capabilities alongside strategic partnerships targeting large-format 3D printing.

Aibuild allows AM users to control their entire manufacturing process from a single AI-powered cloud platform. The TCT Award-winning software is already being used by manufacturers like Ford and Boeing to deliver fully automated toolpath generation for a range of industrial 3D printing processes.

Aibuild co-founder and COO Michail Desyllas described this latest iteration as “a significant achievement for the additive manufacturing industry,” with new features supporting full automation, meaninig every operation on the platform is traceable and reusable, allowing users to define manufacturing strategies once and generate toolpaths with a single click, and AI Copilot, Aibuild’s built-in AI assistant which lowers the requirement for expert AM knowledge by autonomously recommending and performing actions.

Further updates include seamless integration with a growing network of AM hardware and materials, providing a unified platform for the entire manufacturing process; an open platform architecture and visual programming interface; and Access Anywhere, Aibuild’s secure, ISO 27001 certified cloud infrastructure which makes AM workflows accessible from any device or location and eliminates the need for installations or file management.

Read more: What effect will AI have on the additive manufacturing industry?

Daghan Cam, Co-founder and CEO at Aibuild said: “With this update, we are not only enhancing the software's capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing in collaboration with our partners and customers. The future of additive manufacturing with AI-powered software is very exciting.”

The company has also shared details of partnerships with AM hardware companies including Italian large-format extrusion-based 3D printer manufacturer WASP which has integrated its new CEREBRO hardware onto Aibuild as a digital twin.

The rise of AI in AM was noted as one of the key industry trends to watch for 2024 with the technology's capabilities thought to itself well to that of additive, from design through to inspection. Aibuild has already been integrated with a range of additive technologies including polymer extrusion, metal DED, WAAM, cold spray, concrete, and paste extrusion, on both robotic and gantry systems. Earlier this year, Spanish DED provider Meltio named Aibuild amongst the 12 software companies on board its software partner ecosystem, while at this year's TCT Awards, Aibuild collaborated with Rapid Fusion on its PE320 Pellet Extruder, which took home the TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems.

Aibuild 2.0 will premiere at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles on 25-27th June (booth #2661). Register for you ticket here.