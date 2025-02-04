Aibuild takes AI-powered additive manufacturing to Silicon Valley

× Expand Aibuild Aibuild opens new US HQ

Aibuild has announced the opening of its new US headquarters in San Francisco.

The UK-based developer of AI-powered additive manufacturing software says the move marks an ‘important milestone’ and will serve as an R&D and collaboration hub that will help grow the company’s customer base and partnerships across North America.

The office sits within Nikon's research campus in the Bay Area. Nikon, which has been investing heavily in AM through its acquisition of SLM Solutions and its Nikon Advanced Manufacturing business, is one of Aibuild’s key investors and the co-location is said to further their collaboration on advancing AI-driven manufacturing technologies.

In a statement, Aibuild co-founders Daghan Cam and Michail Desyllas said, “Expanding into United States with a new office in Silicon Valley is a pivotal moment for Aibuild. Getting closer to our key customers and partners in the region will allow us to respond to their needs faster. Working alongside Nikon in our new location will also deepen our partnership and accelerate our efforts to bring AI-driven automation into manufacturing.”

Yuichi Shibazaki, Corporate Vice President at Nikon and the Co-CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. added, “We are excited to support Aibuild’s expansion into the U.S. and welcome them as our neighbor on the West Coast. As a technology partner, we have great confidence in their vision and innovation. This close proximity will strengthen our collaboration and accelerate synergies, driving innovation together in this dynamic market.”

Last year Aibuild announced version 2.0 of its software and expanded its roster of AM hardware partners with a strategic partnership with Australian large-format 3D printing service provider Hyperion Systems. Aibuild's TCT Award-winning software allows AM users to control their entire manufacturing process from a single AI-powered cloud platform and is already being deployed by manufacturers like Ford and Boeing to deliver fully automated toolpath generation for a range of industrial 3D printing processes.