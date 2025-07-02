AMFG launches Sentinel AI PDF analysis tool

AMFG is to launch the Sentinel AI PDF analysis tool later this month, with the company suggesting it is capable of completing analysis in just three seconds.

The software company says it is taking the first step towards a fully automated PDF analysis process with this launch.

Available from July 12th, Sentinel AI is being billed by AMFG as the 'most advanced AI-enhanced 2D drawing analysis tool' on the market. The Sentinel AI tool has been designed to allow manufacturers to conduct PDF analysis in seconds, speeding up the quoting process while still maintaining high standards of accuracy.

Seamlessly integrated into the current AMFG platform, users can upgrade their workflows without interruption, providing them access to capabilities that allow operators to receive material, tolerancing, threads, and surface roughness with ease.

“Customers can now upload a 2D drawing alongside a 3D model, and Sentinel will scan the drawing and extract certain title-block and tolerancing information from the drawing,” said Toby Dukes, Research Development Consultant at AMFG. “Sentinel AI will revolutionise the way our customers manage their PDF analysis, cutting down estimating time and reducing the possibility of human error.”