AMFG Rapid Quote tool helps Swope Design Solutions free up capacity

Product design firm Swope Design Solutions is using AMFG's Rapid Quote tool to reduce quotation requests and free up capacity.

The company serves a range of industries, including the medical device, automation, robotic and consumer products sectors, with an in-house prototyping lab and machine shop boasting three CNC machines, an industrial SLA 3D printer and in-house silicone transfer moulding equipment.

Prior to implementing AMFG's Rapid Quote tool, Swope was using a manual quoting system which is said to have involved a 'lengthy back and forth' via email or over the phone with customers. By introducing the Rapid Quote tool, Swope has been able to achieve faster and more accurate quoting, passing on time savings to its customers. Freeing up time spent on quoting has also allowed the Swope team to spend time on more complex design work or taking on more projects.

Jason Pfund, Senior Mechanical Engineer at Swope, said: “We’re working with AMFG to make it easy for people to get quotes and do so in an automated way. People can be averse to having to call or email someone and wait for a response and they’d rather just see the price and be able to proceed without having an intermediary in there to slow things down.”

AMFG Implementation Consultant Rob Steele added, “It’s been a pleasure working with Swope Design Solutions. We know the importance of making these time savings on quoting and estimating. We’re looking forward to seeing Swope progress with AMFG and dedicating more time where it counts.”