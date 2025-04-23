Austrian Federal Railways signs 2-year enterprise agreement with 3D Spark

Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has signed a 2-year enterprise agreement with 3D Spark, deepening its integration of the company's software into its digital warehouse.

Transitioning the previous collaboration into a long-term partnership, ÖBB expects the deeper integration to improve its enhanced spare parts management and procurement workflows.

ÖBB had already deployed 3D Spark’s software for automated make or buy decisions, auto-quoting, live price indications from suppliers, and large-scale spare part screenings. So far, ÖBB has achieved substantial gains in operational efficiency and cost savings, with the company now looking to build on this success.

The new contract includes the implementation of rail-specific AI models for analysing 2D technical drawings and seamless integration of 3D Spark into ÖBB’s Digital Warehouse and SAP systems—enabling 'even greater automation and data-driven decision-making' across their supply chain.

“ÖBB’s continued trust is a strong signal of the value we provide,” said Ruben Meuth, CEO & Founder of 3D Spark. “By combining precise manufacturability analysis and costing, with real-time supplier prices, we’re unlocking a new level of efficiency in Make or Buy decisions, improving resilience for rail supply chains.”

“3D Spark combines technical excellence with a unique understanding of the rail sector,” added Patrick Klein, Application Engineer at ÖBB. “Over time, they’ve earned our trust through results and responsiveness. With this long-term agreement, we’re confident we have the right partner to shape the future of our spare parts and procurement strategy.”