Authentise announces release of Vendor Managed Inventory solution to enhance material management & traceability

Authentise and United Performance Metals’ (UPM) Additive Solutions have partnered to introduce a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) solution.

The companies believe this product to be the first of its kind in the additive manufacturing industry and suggest it will ‘transform material management, traceability and efficiency’ for manufacturers.

Leveraging advanced technology from Authentise, the Vendor Managed Inventory solution has been designed to deliver comprehensive traceability for critical components, such as metal build plates or powders. It tracks the complete history of these objects, helping to assure manufacturers of quality, while also streamlining production and adhering to rigorous industry standards. The partner are also confident the product will help to ensure critical materials are always available, minimising the need for manual intervention.

By integrating the Vendor Managed Inventory solution, Authentise and UPM have also suggested manufacturers will be able to reduce capital requirements and enhance cash flow.

"At UPM Additive, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and the highest quality materials to our customers," said JJ Johnson, General Manager of UPM Additive Solutions. "The introduction of this VMI solution in partnership with Authentise represents a significant milestone for the additive manufacturing industry, showcasing its increasing maturity and the growing adoption of advanced technologies to streamline production processes, and we're thrilled to be the first to deliver it."

"We are excited to join forces with United Performance Metals to introduce this transformative solution to the additive manufacturing industry," added Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. "VMI is a natural extension of our existing Material Genealogy tools, which already provide detailed traceability record. This extends inventory history beyond materials and outside the walls of the manufacturer. By integrating our expertise in data-driven workflow tools with UPM's extensive knowledge of high-performance metals and tools, we are enabling manufacturers to optimise their operations, reduce costs, and deepen transparency."

According to the partners, beta customers are already ‘eagerly anticipating’ the solution, with US-based service provider I3DMFG set to be among the first to implement the new Vendor Managed Inventory solution.

"We look forward to achieving full traceability, automated inventory management, and the agility to scale our production as required,” offered Stephanie Bonfiglio, Director of Integration at I3DMFG. “This solution has the potential to revolutionize the way we manage our materials and streamline our additive manufacturing processes. It's essential for any rapidly scaling, industrial additive manufacturing operation such as ours."

Threads integrations

Earlier this month, Authentise announced integrations with Plyable and the Google Docs Suite for its Threads platform as it aims to streamline engineering processes, enhance collaboration, and reduce the time from idea to manufactured part.

The integration with Plyable, an online platform for designing, quoting, and sourcing composite moulds, is said to 'bring a new level of efficiency to the mould development process,' with engineers now able to access Plyable's features directly within Threads. This allows them to receive a composite mould design, pricing and timelines while collaborating with their colleagues on Threads.

The integration with the Google Docs Suite, meanwhile, enables real-time collaboration, with user’s comments in Google’s Spreadsheets, Docs, and Presentations now immediately visible within Authentise. This makes it easier for users to, for example, make annotations on 3D models.