Authentise bundles Flows with Autodesk Fusion to enable more seamless end-to-end workflows

Authentise is now offering bundles of its Flows offering with Autodesk Fusion in a bid to enable more seamless end-to-end digital workflows.

The workflow management software company launched a beta program with Autodesk in February that was designed to combine cloud-powered automation like nesting and simulation with local control for manual edits and machine connectivity.

Now, in response to an 'enthusiastic reception at the 2025 AMUG Conference, the two companies are bundling their solutions together to deliver what they describe as 'reliable, automated manufacturing tools that don't require compromises on capability or cost.'

The bundles have been split into two offerings - one for users operating metal additive manufacturing equipment and one for users of polymer 3D printing systems. Available at 33,000 USD per year, the polymer offering bundles Authentise Flows with Autodesk Fusion for five named users. Meanwhile, the metal offering bundles Authentise Flows and Authentise Material Genealogy with Autodesk Fusion for five named users for 46,500 USD per year.

Authentise has also said that no license fees are being charged during rollout, with only 50% of the deployment fee due to be paid until full customer acceptance 'regardless of how long that takes.' The company claims that the Authentise + Fusion solution is already helping manufacturers improve throughput, traceability, and decision-making, with print time estimation, nesting, build preparation, material tracking, machine data capture and shop floor actions being 'streamlined into a unified experience.' The two companies also intend to deepen the integration, making processes like automated support generation and slicing 'even more accessible' from either platform.

“We’ve seen how compelling this integration is for companies who want a simpler, smarter way to produce parts,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “By combining the world-class design and simulation tools of Autodesk Fusion with our agile production management platform, we're giving engineers and manufacturers a full-stack digital thread at a fraction of the effort and risk it usually takes.”

“Authentise is a prime example of the core promise of Fusion’s Industry Cloud – a cloud platform with a breadth unseen in the CAD/CAM industry, and which supercharges third parties to build commercially successful applications in any vertical,” added Alexander Oster, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk. “With this bundle, additive manufacturing users have access to a one-stop product that delivers robust workflows with managed execution, traceability, and real-time insights—without needing to jump between disconnected tools.”

