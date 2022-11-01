Authentise launches Guidelines tools to allow users to implement 'if-this-then-that' rules for more successful 3D printing

× Expand Authentise

Authentise has announced the release of its Guidelines feature suite which provides users with information designed to ensure more successful and sustainable additive manufacturing outcomes.

The company believes this ‘major new rules engine’ will put operators ‘back at the heart of digital manufacturing’. Guidelines will be accessible to users of Authentise’s aMES end-to-end connected workflow engine. It follows Authentise’s launch of its Digital Design Warehouse last month.

With Guidelines, users will be able to formulate ‘if-this-then-that’ rules that use any type of engineering or production data as input, before a combination of machine sensor feedback, geometry features and QA measurements are leveraged to suggest changes in behaviour or parameters. These suggestions are delivered to the user when required during the engineering or production stages.

Authentise has delivered Guidelines with support from Innovate UK via the Transforming Foundations Industries challenge under the SAMRCD grant. Through the development of Guidelines, Authentise collaborated with ASTM, as well as Photocentric, MPI and TWI.

“If-this-then-that rules are not new in robotic process automation but have yet to be used successfully in the manufacturing context beyond basic principles such as quoting,” commented Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “We realised their broader power almost immediately and spent the last ten years building, with aMES, a contextual data engine capable of harnessing them. They represent a break from more prescriptive tools, such as our workflow generator. This permissive approach makes them the ideal channel to ensure that rules are followed while giving experienced engineers and operators the latitude to make the decisions necessary on a case-by-case basis. We’re fortunate to work with partners such as ASTM to ensure that this novel framework is not only filled with tribal knowledge present within each organisation but uses existing standards as a starting point.”

“There is great value in considering how standards can be fully applied in the digital world,” added Dr Martin White, Head of Additive Manufacturing Programs – Europe at ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence. “Guidelines has the potential to evolve how standards can be accessed and embedded in manufacturing processes with increased accessibility. We’re excited to work with Authentise to ensure that users can access applicable standards in this way. Not only does this have the potential to ensure greater compliance but doing so in a digital framework allows our partners to potentially reduce audit costs too.”

Authentise will be providing more details on Guidelines during Celina Gratton’s (Customer Success & Porject Manager at Authentise) talk at ICAM 2022 Conference in Florida this week, while also exhibiting at Formnext in Hall 11.0, Stand A51 later this month.

