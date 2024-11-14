Authentise launches AI-powered ThreadsDoc tool to automate generation of technical documents

Expand Authentise

Authentise has launched a generative AI extension to its Threads engineering collaboration platform.

ThreadsDoc has been designed to automate the generation of templated documents using rich data from engineering collaborations, which should help to reduce the time it takes to create complex reports. Authentise has developed the AI extension with the support of Boeing.

The company launched Threads 18 months ago in a bid to facilitate in-house engineering collaboration, while delivering digital thread capabilities. This AI extension is designed to enable the creation of technical data packages, risk assessments, project reports, onboarding briefings, and more. It integrates the wealth of content generated by engineering teams, including conservations, 3D model annotations and uploaded documents, to help users avoid the manual work typically required to generate technical documents.

With ThreadsDoc, Boeing is said to have reduced the time it takes to generate technical data packaged by up to 150 hours per project, clearing a backlog of more than 100 parts.

“The launch of ThreadsDoc represents a significant step forward in accelerating engineering workflows,” said Authnetise CEO Andre Wegner. “By automating the generation of reports from the data already present in engineering discussions and files, we are helping organisations unlock time savings and reduce friction. This is the way to get engineers focused on the most creative tasks and provide all future stakeholders with an easy way to access the work done. In the future, every product won’t only include designs, but automated reports that describe the thinking and intent behind the designs.”

According to a company press release, one of the key features of ThreadsDoc is a built-in intelligence that evaluates the completeness of a draft document. The tool identifies areas where content may be ‘lacking or weak’ and automatically suggests creating new Threads to engage relevant experts and collaborators. This, Authentise says, helps to build stronger documents and quickly generate new drafts.

Authentise will present the ThreadsDoc extension at next week’s Formnext event, with the company exhibiting from stand A39 in hall 11.0.