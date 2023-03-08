Authentise launches RFQ Responder to aid contract manufacturers

× Expand Authentise

Authentise has released the RFQ Responder, a tool to help contract manufacturers respond to Requests For Quotes (RFQ) quickly and efficiently.

The company says that with RFQ Responder, teams can quickly gather full requirements through configurable interfaces for both customers and staff.

It provides key design data and prices automatically as a baseline, which can then be adjusted based on 'templatised' workflows and Authentise’s Guidelines recommendation engine. Authentise says that it is the additive manufacturing industry’s only tool that can do so for assemblies.

The baseline can be edited collaboratively by a team to identify the right technology and production process, communicating through chat and tracking tasks in the Pre-Production Workflow Manager. Authentise says that this allows users to build on historical experience through both the Build and Model Libraries. The resulting quotes are configurable to allow work items to be hidden, discounted, or excluded.

RFQ Responder builds on the experience and technology stack used for Authentise’s flagship workflow management tool, Flows. Therefore, it provides the same integrations into ERP and PLM systems, and high security environment, including on-premises deployment and iTAR hosting options.

It also allows for deeper analytics from no-code integrations with Microsoft Power Automate says Authentise. Connecting RFQ Responder to Flows allows for deep machine learning by comparing estimates against actuals over time and using the insights to improve the predicted production time and errors for future production runs.

“Responding to RFPs for complex parts requires collaboration between many stakeholders, especially if they’re moving towards production rate. They’re not quoted in instant online portals,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “Experts consider a range of factors, not least the standards required in production. This can take weeks. With our recent release of Guidelines and the collaboration and quoting tools previously only available through Flows, we’re in the prime position to help make companies more reactive to incoming inquiries.

“We’re delighted to bring this third spin-off product from Flows to market, next to Materials Management and the Digital Design Warehouse.”

The rebrand of Flows and Flows AM was announced in December by Authentise, and was a result of a decade of experience building data-driven solutions for ‘the world’s most agile operations’ at Boeing, Danfoss, and Ricoh among others, according to the company.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.