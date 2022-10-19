Authentise releases Digital Design Warehouse for the simple sharing of digital designs

× Expand Authentise Digital Design Warehouse

Authentise, a leader in data-driven manufacturing and workflow tools, has released a new product that aims to simplify how digital designs are shared.

The company says that the Digital Design Warehouse will assist organisations in creating more cohesive additive manufacturing initiatives, by bringing insights from disparate silos into full view across all team.

According to Authentise, the platform allows users their own personal library by uploading any 2D and 3D file type with fully configurable additional parameters. The designs can be further analysed using plugins from third parties such as ZVerse, which enables the conversion from 2D to 3D, and Castor, which assesses the project’s suitability for additive manufacturing.

Access to the Digital Design Warehouse is tightly controlled with granular permissions, enabling users to share projects with internal and external stakeholders, such as suppliers or customers. Authentise says that the platform provides a space for everybody to engage in conversations, edit (where permitted) and view or access designs.

“The market for additively manufactured spare parts is rapidly evolving,” said Omer Blaier, CEO of Castor. “We’ve helped many companies assess the additive opportunities in their portfolio and acquire large databases of designs ready for action. What’s missing is a tool to help them develop those projects and then securely share those designs with production facilities. We’re delighted to see Authentise moving to fill the void and excited to be part of the project.”

A particular use case for the Digital Design Warehouse is spare parts. OEMs are able to use the platform for managing the design and engineering processes, which the company says brings multiple design, R&D and testing stakeholders together. The product also allows for the design to be shared securely with potential clients through a custom branded catalogue.

“We are thrilled to launch the Digital Design Warehouse,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “The launch today shows that the distributed manufacturing dream that Authentise was founded on ten years ago is not dead. It will take several more years of concerted effort by the industry, but soon plane crashes caused by the lack of available spare parts as happened in Nigeria in 2012 will be history.”

Wegner added: “We can only accomplish this by working together, so we’re excited to launch with two new integrations to Authentise’s open platform. Castor and ZVerse help customers identify and develop the applications that ultimately help drive the industry. We can’t wait to include more incredible features from third parties as well as Authentise’s toolkit such as prep-workflows.”

Earlier this year, Authentise has announced the acquisition of Elements Technology Platform, a provider of self-serve workflow tools for manufacturing.

