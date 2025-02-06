Autodesk Fusion APIs integrated with Authentise Flows production management software

× Expand Authentise

Autodesk's Fusion Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) are being integrated into Authentise's Flows production management platform.

The integration, according to Authentise, will allow for multiple workflows to prepare designs for manufacturing without interruptions or complications. It means that users can pick and choose which specific functions they want to outsource to Fusion and access those directly from Authentise Flows.

Users will now able to check design quality, generate support structures, slice, net, and create a machine-specific build file more directly from the Flows interface and operate on live Fusion Data. Sending the part directly to the machine, as well as design adjustments, can be completed from the Fusion interface, which is directly accessible via Authentise Flows. Designs will already be loaded and continually version-controlled.

“This is a milestone in the evolution of manufacturing and engineering workflows,” said Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “Never before have so many individual manufacturing services been accessible in one place. By seamlessly integrating these functions, we’re not only enhancing efficiency and convenience, but we’re also laying the groundwork for a more open, competitive ecosystem. This development is a significant boost for additive manufacturing and beyond. Our collaboration with Autodesk today sets the stage for a new era of innovation.”

“We are proud to work with Authentise as one of the early adopters of our Fusion API capabilities,” added Alexander Oster, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk. “With this integration, a tailored and managed end-to-end additive manufacturing workflow is finally a reality. From quoting a design, assigning workflows and work instructions, generating supports and adjusting the design, to nesting, scheduling, and execution, Authentise users can now guide their parts from design to part in one smooth process. Our mission is to deliver a best-in-class mass-market platform solution that is adaptable to any manufacturing vertical. The controlled industries that Authentise is catering to are a great example of how third parties can build their business on top of our developer ecosystem.”