Axial3D & GE HealthCare combine INSIGHT & oZTEo bone imaging applications to enhance 3D modelling services

× Expand Axial3D

Axial3D and GE HealthCare are combining their respective INSIGHT segmentation and oZTEo bone imaging applications to enhance their advanced 3D modelling services.

The two companies believe their collaboration will represent a 'major advancement' in MR imaging and the creation of 3D patient-specific models, suggesting healthcare professionals will be able to better visualise and communicate patient anatomy. It comes a year after Axial3D and GE HealthCare signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding to pool their segmentation and imaging expertise.

Through the collaboration, Axial3D’s 3D anatomical models are now available to a global network of GE HealthCare MR customers. According to the partners, these customers will therefore be able to reduce the need for additional CT scans by creating radiation-free 3D visualisations and 3D printed anatomical models. Once a patient has undergone an MR scan using the oZTEo sequence, the imaging data will be processed through Axial3D’s AI-powered segmentation algorithms, automatically transforming the scans into patient-specific 3D models. These models can then be ordered through Axial3D INSIGHT, with medical teams having access to additional tools that can facilitate informed consent, provide a focal point for team discussions, and improve communications across the care pathway. The partners also say their 'bespoke' capability can reduce the need for costly investments in 3D printing equipment, software, and personnel.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with GE HealthCare and bring our innovative 3D modelling solutions to a broader audience,” said Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D. “This collaboration reinforces our mission to make patient-specific care routine and scalable. With GE HealthCare’s oZTEo scanning technology and our AI-driven segmentation, medical professionals can seamlessly receive 3D models from their MR images that significantly enhance patient education and clinical communication.”

“Our collaboration with Axial3D aligns with our goal of advancing precision healthcare,” added Maggie Fung, Director of Musculoskeletal MR, GE HealthCare. “By integrating Axial3D’s powerful 3D modelling capabilities with our MR scanning technology, we are offering our customers a new level of capability to enhance the patient experience through better understanding of their unique situation, ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes.”