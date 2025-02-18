Axtra3D partners with Oqcam to streamline dental additive manufacturing workflows

× Expand Oqcam

Axtra3D has partnered with Oqcam to help dental customers streamline additive manufacturing production steps.

Oqcam is a provider of automated dental workflows and has aligned with Axtra3D in a bid to support customers in meeting growing production goals while reducing manpower requirements.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Oqcam seeks to simplify Computer-Aided Manufacturing processes for 3D printing and CNC milling applications by automating data preparation and optimising production workflows.

The integration of Oqcam's AI-driven automated build preparation capabilities with Axtra3D's SLA 3D printing technology will, the partners hope, help to automate nesting, reduce manual set-up time, and allow dental professionals to achieve faster turnaround times and improved efficiencies. Thanks to the combination of Oqcam and Axtra3D technology, the partners believe dental professionals will be able to seamlessly transition from digital design to high-precision printed restorations, eliminating workflow efficiencies, enhancing surface quality, and improving accuracy.

Oqcam says its automated data preparation capability can accelerate setup time by up to 98%, while its machine productivity enhancements are said to enable denser nesting, faster printing and easier support removal to double machine throughput. The company also says its software is scalable, allowing it to support small dental labs and large production centres.

"We are thrilled to bring dental CAM automation to Axtra3D customers, expanding the reach of our innovative solutions," said Kris Wouters, CEO at Oqcam. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our machine-agnostic philosophy, enabling seamless support for all 3D printing and CNC milling technologies within the Oqcam software."

"The Oqcam workflow and the Lumia X1D are a perfect match—leveraging automation where it maximies efficiency and saves time,” added Steffen Reinfurth, VP of Global Dental. “Together, they are the answer to unmatched productivity, streamlined workflows, and exceptional quality."