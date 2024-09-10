Baker Hughes integrates Oqton Manufacturing OS to scale additive manufacturing production

× Expand Oqton/Baker Hughes Oqton and Baker Hughes announce milestone in technical partnership

3D Systems has announced that Baker Hughes has integrated its Oqton Manufacturing OS and is now in full production at its central site in Houston, Texas.

The news is said to represent a significant milestone for the additive manufacturing company, which acquired Oqton in a 180 million USD deal in 2021, and the commercialisation of its software following the initiation of a technical and commercial software development agreement with the energy technology firm last year.

Baker Hughes began using Oqton Manufacturing OS in June. The integration is said to have allowed Baker Hughes to scale its AM production output while minimising investments in support structures, and monitor key performance indicators throughout its production workflow. For build monitoring alone, Baker Hughes has reported a 98% reduction in active monitoring engineering time, which is said to be saving 136 engineering hours per printer annually. Root cause analysis has also decreased 98% through Oqton’s automated reporting, and costs associated with scrap have been reduced by 18%.

“We are pleased to achieve deployment of this solution with our strategic partner, Baker Hughes,” said Reji Puthenveetil, EVP, additive solutions & chief commercial officer, 3D Systems. “Oqton Manufacturing OS’ holistic approach to manufacturing, alongside Baker Hughes’ expertise in production for regulated industrial environments, has enabled us to demonstrate the real-world impact of this unique solution. Following this key demonstration of Manufacturing OS’ ability to drive efficiencies, increase automation and achieve savings in complex industrial environments, we are looking forward to its continued adoption.”

Oqton Manufacturing OS is designed to deliver full factory-floor workflow integration for additive manufacturing operations with full traceability from raw material through to finished part. The successful implementation by Baker Hughes is thought to demonstrate the software’s ability to accelerate the design and production of 3D printed parts across the entire manufacturing workflow to increase efficiency and facilitate compliance in highly regulated industries.

“The Manufacturing OS production software improves efficiency through the automation of the complex process, from order requirements, design revision controls, qualified build setups, traceability and reporting. It provides the tools to industrialise at scale the manufacturing without compromising the quality assurance of its production,” said Jim Apostolides, senior vice president, enterprise operational excellence, Baker Hughes.

Last month, Oqton announced that users of EOS additive manufacturing systems would be able to benefit from the integration of its Build Quality suite, an AI-powered solution for metal powder bed 3D printers that evaluates build performance to detect, prevent and correct anomalies and defects.