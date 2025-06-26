3D printed chair inspired by biomimicry is "a call to action" for industry

A lightweight 3D printed chair has been unveiled as a proof of concept that demonstrates the opportunities for digital twins, generative design and additive manufacturing in challenging traditional design methods.

‘Ta.Tamu’, a four-year collaboration between Dassault Systèmes and French designer Patrick Jouin, was created using Dassault's 3DEXPERIENCE platform, inspired by biomimicry and the structural logic of the human body. The chair adopts a lattice structure which minimises material usage, weighing just 3.9 kg, and can be printed in a flat, folded position without further assembly.

"Nature uses only the energy and materials it needs. We wanted to apply this very simple philosophy to the development of Ta.Tamu. With the help of new collaborative technologies of Dassault Systèmes, we are now able to come up with new ideas and make them possible, creating more efficiently while producing less waste, right from the design process," said Jouin.

The design was created using an AI-powered virtual twin which allowed design teams to simulate the behaviour of complex assembled components in real time, while topological optimisation was used to refine every joint, unfolding articulation, and zone of pressure and support, balanced with aesthetics. The chair is fully functional and weighs 75% less than at full density and can support a weight of 100 kg.

Anne Asensio, Vice President Design Experience, Dassault Systèmes, commented: "To improve the world we live in, we have to change the way we produce, design and use materials. Ta.Tamu represents a call to action for industry to embrace a generative economy instead of continuing to create without limits."