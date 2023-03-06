Desktop Metal launches Live Suite build preparation software tools

Desktop Metal has announced the launch of a package of software solutions to support the management of Desktop Metal, Desktop Health, ETEC and ExOne 3D printing systems.

With the launch of Live Suite, three new software tools will supplement Desktop Metal’s Live Sinter simulation software and Live Parts generative design tool to allow users to better manage their build preparation, printers, accessories, and processes in one cloud-based location. The software package will come standard with ‘most new hardware’ this year, per Desktop Metal, eliminating the need for the company’s customers to buy other software programmes. Users of existing Desktop Metal equipment will be able to access updates to their software from today or by the end of 2023.

Among the new Live Suite software tools are the Live Build MFG, Live Build DLP, and Live Studio.

Live Build MFG is a desktop-based build preparation software that replaces and upgrades the Fabricate MFG application. This software will support build preparation for all binder jet designs. Those using ExOne X-Prep or similar tools will be phased into Live Build MFG over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Live Build DLP will offer similar build preparation capabilities for users of Desktop Health and ETEC digital light processing printers. Those customers, who may currently be using Envision One RP, will also be phased into Live Build DLP in the next year.

Live Studio is a cloud-based software tool that supports slicing and build preparation for Desktop Metal’s Bound Metal Deposition systems, such as the Studio System 2.

These tools complement the Live Sinter platform, which works to predict and generate sinter-ready printable deigns for users of the Desktop Metal Shop System, X-Series and Production System in minutes.

“AM 2.0 is a digital manufacturing process that is ultimately powered by software, and we believe Live Suite offers the most intuitive and powerful AM software on the market,” commented Ric Fulop, founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Live Suite is the culmination of six years of development by our talented global software team to make AM technology easy to use and ensure it delivers the highest quality results with the most intelligent approaches. As a result, the high level of success that users of our binder jet and DLP technology experience today is simply unmatched.”

