DigiFabster launches AI Quote Agent for manufacturing shops

DigiFabster has launched an AI Quote Agent to handle request for quotations in minutes rather than days.

The company’s AI-powered quoting agent is designed to help manufacturing shops deliver quotes to customers in a more timely fashion.

By connecting email inboxes with the AI Quote Agent, the AI is able to securely analyse emails, CAD files and part requirements, before drafting a ‘ready-to-send quote.

Users of the AI Quote Agent will now be able to immediately forward emails to the AI via a dedicate email address, rather than downloading the attachments and starting the quoting process manually. The AI will then immediately create a draft order, where the AI Quote Agent analyses the part requirements, uploads the CAD model and quotes a price accordingly. Manufacturing shops will be able to review draft orders and make changes before it is sent to the client, but the bulk of the work will have been automated.

DigiFabster has commenced a beta program for the new AI Quote Agent tool, with manufacturing shops able to sign up for early access immediately. The company demonstrated the capabilities of the new technology at Formnext last week from Materialise’s stand.

CEO Const Ivanov was recently a guest on the Additive Insight podcast where he explained the company's Shopify-style business model and how machine learning technology is being used to support the services it provides to manufacturers.