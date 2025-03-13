Elementum 3D integrates PermiAM controlled permeability process into Dyndrite LPBF Pro end-user software

× Expand Dyndrite

Elementum 3D has integrated the PermiAM controlled permeability process it developed jointly with Astrobotic into Dyndrite's LPBF Pro end-user software.

Astrobotic (formerly Masten Space Systems) partnered with Elementum3D to develop PermiAM to allow engineers to manufacture parts with porous and solid sections within a single build, enabling precise coolant flow while eliminating the need for assembly and reducing potential points of failure.

Patent-pending, the PermiAM technique is said to enable the creation of metal components that seamlessly integrate regions of controlled permeability with fully dense structures within a single part. This capability, according to the partners, is particularly advantageous in hypersonic applications and rocket engine injectors. They say that controlling part porosity during the production process allows engineers to construct customised fluid control systems with optimised performance for extreme applications, while simplifying design steps and cutting costs. The successful application of PermiAM has been demonstrated through hot fire testing of a PermiAM-based 3D-printed fuel injector.

Beyond aerospace, PermiAM holds potential for industries requiring intricate fluid control components, such as commercial jet engines and automotive fuel injection systems, and data centre cooling applications. By enabling the fabrication of parts with tailored permeability, this technology offers new possibilities for optimising performance and efficiency in various engineering applications.

PermiAM will be integrated within Dyndrite LPBF Pro software as a plug-in to allow engineers to easily apply PermiAM to parts in far more complex ways, such as on curved 3D paths, amorphous geometries, and as functionally graded transitions between porous and solid materials. The companies will also partner in the testing and validating of physical printed demonstrators.

"Integrating PermiAM into Dyndrite LPBF Pro is a significant step forward in making advanced permeability-controlled metal AM at scale a reality,” said Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein, President & Founder of Elementum 3D. “Dyndrite’s computational approach to additive manufacturing enables the precise control needed to fully leverage PermiAM’s capabilities, unlocking new possibilities for industries ranging from aerospace and defence to energy and beyond. Just as our work with Masten led to groundbreaking developments, this collaboration with Dyndrite will help push the boundaries of what’s possible with metal 3D printing, bringing next-generation materials and manufacturing techniques to real-world applications.”

"This is what the future of digital manufacturing looks like—software defined materials working to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Harshil Goel Founder and CEO of Dyndrite. “By enabling and scaling Elementum 3D’s PermiAM technology into Dyndrite LPBF Pro, we’re giving engineers and manufacturers unprecedented control over material properties, enabling production of concepts once thought impossible. This is a game-changer for industries like defence, aerospace, and energy, where extreme performance demands extreme innovation and control."

Elementum 3D has received an AFWERK contract to commercialise the PermiAM solution for defense applications. The companies are currently seeking candidates, ideally from the space and/or defence (US Airforce) sectors for the next phase of development which involves working on real-world applications.

The PermiAM plug-in for Dyndrite LPBF Pro will be made available through Elementum3D. The companies have previously partnered through Dyndrite's Materials Consortium for metal 3D printing, launched in 2023.