EOS integrates Oqton Build Quality to boost quality assessment of metal 3D printed parts

Users of EOS additive manufacturing systems are expected to benefit from improved full end-to-end traceability of 3D printed parts following the integration of Oqton’s Build Quality suite to EOSCONNECT Core.

Oqton Build Quality is an AI-powered solution for metal powder bed 3D printers that evaluates build performance to detect, prevent and correct anomalies and defects. The software includes 3DXpert Build Simulation, Manufacturing OS Build Monitoring and 3DXpert Build Inspection, and works with existing image and sensor technology inside a variety of metal printers to monitor the entire manufacturing process.

"The new Oqton Build Quality suite has the potential to lead to a significant leap in terms of quality assessment of additively manufactured metal components,” said Rüdiger Herfrid , product manager, software, EOS GmbH. “The ease of use and automatic reporting capabilities are a key step towards the end-to-end traceability and assessment of AM parts. EOS customers can now access AI capabilities within the Oqton Build Quality suite, thanks to seamless integration with EOS software and the close collaboration between Oqton as a partner of the EOS Developer Network.”

Detecting and correcting anomalies early in the process can help to ensure the success of a print, and this software solution is said to be designed to focus on key areas before, during and after the build to maximise processes and outcomes. The collaboration intends to enable EOS customers to meet demanding quality assurance standards.

“Metal 3D printing has unlocked reliable production of final parts, but ensuring consistent quality was a challenge,” said Kirill Volchek, chief technology officer, Oqton. “This stems from factors such as inconsistent processes, diverse equipment, and multiple software vendors. Oqton's Build Quality cuts through this complexity, offering a unified, reliable solution. After proving the technology first with 3D Systems, it’s exciting to see adoption of Build Quality expanding, and our collaboration with EOS is a wonderful next step. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact this game-changing solution can have in empowering EOS’s customers to achieve unmatched production efficiency.”