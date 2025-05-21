Europac3D to present VoxelDance 3D printing software at TCT 3Sixty

Europac3D has announced it is now offering VoxelDance 3D print preparation software to the UK additive manufacturing (AM) market.

The UK-based 3D printing solutions provider will present the software at TCT 3Sixty next month alongside its polymer AM, 3D scanning and materials capabilities.

VoxelDance Additive is an industrial print preparation software designed to control and support 3D print workflows with features such as automatic support generation, intelligent part orientation and nesting, and advanced slicing algorithms, all geared towards improving productivity and part quality. The China-based developer says its software is optimised for a range of additive polymer and metal technologies, including SLA, SLS, SLM and DLP, and offers customisable settings and an intuitive interface to enable professionals across industries to achieve better 3D printing outcomes with ease.

John Beckett, Managing Director at 3Dprintworx will be taking to the Innovation Stage at TCT 3Sixty on June 4th at 12:20 to present Voxeldance’s print preparation capabilities in more detail. Beckett will share real-world insights into how Voxeldance enables greater efficiency, material savings, and flexibility in additive production, whether prototyping or scaling up to full manufacturing.

3DPrintworx - Europac3D specialises in the provision of SLA technologies including large-format systems from UnionTech, one of the most popular industrial AM polymer OEMs in China, and DWS, alongside Artec 3D scanning solutions and Kreon portable measuring arms. The company also offers 3D scanning and printing services, with a fleet of HP MJF 3D printers running both PA12 and PA11 Nylon at its facility in Cheshire.

TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive AM and 3D printing event, will take place on 4-5th June at the NEC Birmingham. Register for your free ticket and start networking with Europac3D ahead of the event.