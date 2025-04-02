Hexagon completes acquisition of 3D Systems' Geomagic portfolio

× Expand Hexagon

Hexagon has announced its acquisition of 3D Systems’ Geomagic software business is now complete.

The move was announced in December as the additive manufacturing company revealed plans to sell its the portfolio to Hexagon for 123 million USD following a strategic review of its software investment strategy. 3D Systems had previously acquired the Geomagic business back in 2013.

The software technology company says the suite, which comprises software for measurement and quality control, mesh and surface model creation, and parametric scan-to-CAD workflows for reverse engineering, is now integrated into its Manufacturing Intelligence division. In a press release, Hexagon confirmed it will continue to support all hardware and software partnerships for Geomagic customers and invest in providing greater productivity and new capabilities to support its portable metrology device users.

Listen: #174 Why industry has struggled to adopt simulation and computational tools

Josh Weiss, President at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division commented: “We are delighted that Geomagic has joined Hexagon. The software and the team are pioneers in the creation of powerful and intuitive scan-based reverse engineering, inspection and design tools. The suite is imperative to manufacturing industry success, and provides the experience that their global customers, partners and hardware OEMs need.”

Hexagon points to Geomagic’s compatibility with any 3D scanner or portable CMM, and reverse engineering and metrology workflows with 3D scanning devices from a broad range of optical, laser and LiDAR scanning devices, including support for native CAD and PMI data import from Dassault CATIA, PTC Creo, Autodesk Inventor, Siemens NX, and Dassault SOLIDWORKS.

It also highlights Geomagic Design X, as one of the industry’s most comprehensive and accurate 3D scan-to-CAD solution for reverse engineering and digitisation of physical parts, and Geomagic Control X for 3D scan-based inspection with validated accuracy against NIST, PBT and NPL standards, which Hexagon plans to build upon by integrating its Hexagon GD&T libraries.