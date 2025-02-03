HP to leverage Structure's Software Development Kit to provide 3D scanning app development services to 3D printing clients

HP has signed a 3D software licensing agreement with Structure to leverage its Software Development Kit to provide 3D scanning application development services tailored to the needs of its 3D printing clients.

Structure's SDK is said to enable developers to build their own 3D scanning applications and represents a key element in the company's drive to enable product development and improved patient care for entrepreneurs and large global companies alike. To date, more than 300 applications have been developed and deployed using Structure SDK.

The company, which launched as a spin-off from 3D imaging pioneer Occipital in 2022, also provides 3D scanning technology through its Structure 3 scanner and Structure Capture iOS mobile application, which enables mobile, highly accurate, 3D scanning through iPads and iPhones.

"Our agreement with Structure provides our clients with access to the industry's leading 3D scanning software development tools and is an important step in enabling companies to maximise our technology," said Pierre Kaiser, Head of 3D Design for HP. "This is the perfect blend of Structure's 3D scanning and imaging expertise combined with HP's global 3D printing leadership. The winners will be our clients, who now have access to the industry's leading app development technology to move their 3D printing vision forward."

"HP continues to lead the industry in empowering its customers to develop cutting edge 3D printing solutions. We look forward to supporting HP in this effort by providing access to our Structure Software Development Kit," said Ravi Shah, CEO of Structure. "The SDK platform gives developers access to easy-to-use software tools to create new and innovative 3D scanning applications. Enabling the creativity of today's 3D printing developers will have long-term positive impact on patient outcomes throughout the global healthcare industry."