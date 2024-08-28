Interspectral secures investment to drive AI-powered quality assurance for additive manufacturing

× Expand Interspectral Interspectral secures investment from Swedish tech investors

Interspectral has announced it has secured investment to further the growth of its AI-driven quality assurance and process monitoring solutions for additive manufacturing.

The Swedish SaaS provider says the injection of capital will accelerate development of its digital twin solutions focused on metal additive manufacturing, and enable it to scale operations, expand R&D, and extend its presence across the global market.

“This investment is a major endorsement of our vision and technology. It will allow us to make significant strides in enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and scalability of digital manufacturing," said Interspectral’s CEO, Isabelle Hachette. “The infusion of capital will allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI and digital twin technology, with the enormous potential for our solutions to redefine manufacturing excellence in metal AM.”

The investment round was led by Navigare Ventures, a prominent Swedish early-stage investor focused on science-driven companies, and wholly owned subsidiary of Wallenberg Investments, with support from existing shareholders, including Skagerack Ventures.

“We are delighted to partner with Interspectral as they continue to lead the way in AI-driven quality assurance and process monitoring for additive manufacturing,” said Salla Franzén, Investment Manager at Navigare Ventures. Franzén, who will also join Interspectral’s board of directors, brings deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence to the team. “Interspectral’s proficiency in developing advanced visualisation tools, AI-based algorithms for automatic error detection and efficient big data management is unparalleled. Together, we can accelerate the adoption of digital twins and revolutionise manufacturing on a global scale.”

Interspectral’s AM Explorer software uses advanced visualisation and AI to review and automatically detect errors in manufactured parts, enabling higher levels of precision, quality, and efficiency in additive manufacturing. The importance of quality control solutions in additive manufacturing has been accentuated over the last week by announcements from 3D printing OEMs like Additive Industries, which announced a partnership with Additive Assurance to enhance the process monitoring of metal 3D printed parts, and EOS, which announced the integration of Oqton’s Build Quality suite to its EOSCONNECT Core to deliver improved full end-to-end traceability of 3D printed parts.