MachineWorks solves geometrical challenges with upgraded Polygonica 3.4

MachineWorks Ltd has unveiled the upgraded version of its Polygonica software platform known as Polygonica 3.4. The component software library works with polygon meshes to help users solve complex 2D and 3D geometrical problems.

Polygonica 3.4 provides a new UV generator to support seamless UV parameterisation. All the user needs to do is provide the cut edges or seams. A parameterisation determines UV coordinates on the vertices of a mesh so that the coordinates on pairs of vertices that are on each side of a cut are related by a rotation that is a multiple of 90 degrees and an integer translation.

Key features of Polygonica 3.4:

UV parameterisation.

Detects embossed and engraved labels.

Smooths ragged boundaries found in laser scan data.

Boolean operations between 3D curves and polygon mesh bodies.

Recreates mesh solids from a set of dense slices.

Improved registration and alignment.

Preserves larger planar regions during mesh decimation.

Conducts surface reconstruction when using sparse point data.

Improved edge blending, fillet, and chamfer creation.

Upgraded engraving across sharp edges, allowing users to imprint deep texture patterns.

Regarding application improvements, there are new shrink-wrap convexity controls that can help to join surfaces in medical scans. Additionally, in dental crown border modelling, users can extend a surface at an angle to a plane.