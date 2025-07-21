Aibuild and Massive Dimension launch MD Software

× Expand Aibuild

Aibuild and Massive Dimension have announced the launch of MD Software, integrating their respective additive manufacturing automation tools and extrusion hardware.

Per a press release, the UK-based developer of AI-powered software has specifically engineered its features, including parametric slicing strategies, analysis tools, and automated design modules like Mould Designer, to optimise the performance of Massive Dimension’s advanced robotic 3D printing extruders. MD Software runs on Aibuild's platform, featuring modular, scalable architecture.

Daghan Cam, CEO and Co-founder of Aibuild, said: “This partnership with Massive Dimension marks our transition to a fully platform-scaled model, allowing us to deliver bespoke solutions customized to the nuances of our partners' hardware, without disrupting the integrity of the factory floor."

Tyler McNaney, CEO and Founder of Massive Dimension, added: ”At Massive Dimension, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with additive manufacturing, and our collaboration with Aibuild marks a major milestone in this pursuit. MD Software unites our industrial extrusion technology with Aibuild’s intelligent software platform, empowering users across top industries to achieve maximum precision, efficiency, and innovation in their manufacturing processes. This integration perfectly aligns with our vision of a future where additive manufacturing is seamless, adaptable, and truly scalable."

Earlier this month, Aibuild introduced a new Finite Element Thermal Simulation software that aims to deliver ‘a paradigm shift from reactive to predictive manufacturing’ for DED and polymer large format extrusion 3D printing. This year the company expanded to the U.S. with new headquarters in San Francisco which now serves as an R&D and collaboration hub for customers and partners across North America. The expansion follows the launch of the next generation of its TCT Award-winning software which allows AM users to control their entire manufacturing process from a single AI-powered cloud platform.