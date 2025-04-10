Materialise tackles AM design, costs and speed challenges with Magics 2025 release

× Expand Materialise

Materialise has announced the release of its latest Magics software alongside collaborations with additive manufacturing OEMs Raplas and One Click Metal.

The Belgian 3D printing company says the announcements, which also includes the integration of nTop implicit geometries, address challenges around design limitations, costs, and speed, and are “laying the foundation for seamless workflows that connect additive manufacturing to broader production ecosystems,” according to VP of software, Udo Eberlein.

The 2025 edition of Magics, which was unveiled at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit on Tuesday and is set for release in May, features implicit modelling capabilities, intelligent support generation tools, and workflow integration for polymer and metal 3D printing processes. The integration of nTop’s implicit geometries means designs can now be prepared for printing without the need for mesh conversion and, when paired with the slicing capabilities of Materialise's next-generation Build Processors, that now includes parts which couldn’t be printed previously, such as those with substantial data and memory requirements.

The software has been in early access mode with machine tool maker DMG MORI, which reported speeds of only seconds to generate high-performance geometry files, compared to days. An extended BREP processing capability also now allows users to work with native CAD geometry throughout Magics, while significant rendering and memory usage optimisations are said to provide more efficient and responsive workflows with 40% less video memory usage for marked mesh parts and accelerated operations like Extrude (70%) and Perforator (50%).

Magics 2025 now also features optimisations for build prep and support generation including a Replace Part & Transfer Support tool for series production and prototyping, which reduces repetitive work by transferring supports, and Self-Supporting Shell & Honeycomb volumes to minimise the need for supports and therefore, post-processing.

In addition to Magics, Materialise also announced the development of two next-generation Build Processors in partnership with Raplas and One Click Metal. According to Richard Wooldridge, CEO of Raplas, the Build Processor is said to be addressing inefficiencies of its resin-based legacy systems and has already demonstrated a 30-40% increase in printing speed, enhanced part quality, and reduced post-processing.

For One Click Metal, the collaboration is said to address increasing demand for high-performance, affordable metal 3D printing and is delivering enhanced control over production processes and more streamlined operations with consistent results.

Bryan Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Materialise North America, said, “Materialise’s strategy is to enable the next generation of additive manufacturing by combining advanced software with diverse hardware platforms. Collaborations with Raplas and One Click Metal and the launch of the 2025 Magics release reflect our commitment to supporting the full spectrum of AM production. These solutions empower customers to save time, reduce risks, and lower costs, supporting successful AM builds from start to finish.”