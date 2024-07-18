Materialise acquires FEops to expand cardiovascular care with AI-driven simulation

× Expand Materialise Materialise will integrate FEops' AI-driven simulation into its Mimics Planner for Structural Heart Interventions

Materialise has announced the acquisition of FEops, a Belgian developer of AI-driven simulation technology, to improve care for patients with structural heart diseases.

The additive manufacturing pioneer says the acquisition of the company, which delivers digital twin and AI-enabled anatomical analysis technologies, will expand its cardiovascular and personalised treatment solutions with predictive simulation capabilities. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

FEops combines predictive simulation technology and artificial intelligence to enable clinicians to more accurately predict how transcatheter structural heart devices will interact with a patient’s anatomy. Historically, transcatheter procedures were reserved for complex cases and high-risk patients, but as these procedures have become more common, enhanced visualisation and simulation technologies are thought to be an essential component in improving clinical workflow and extending the availability of transcatheter procedures to more patients.

Read more: Interview: Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen on leading the 3D printing pioneer's next chapter

The technology will be integrated into Materialise’s Mimics Planner for Structural Heart Interventions to allow clinicians to simulate the interaction between a medical device, such as a heart valve, and a patient’s unique anatomy. Materialise believes this advancement will ‘transform patient care for structural heart diseases by offering a more interactive and AI-based solution for preparing heart procedures.’

"At Materialise, we are pioneering the advent of mass-personalisation in healthcare, using advanced visualisation and 3D printing technologies to deliver precise, patient-specific solutions," said Brigitte de Vet, CEO of Materialise. "By integrating FEops’ advanced predictive simulation technology with our Mimics Planner, we are expanding our cardiovascular solutions to provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into patient anatomy. This integration will not only enhance the accuracy and efficiency of structural heart interventions but also improve clinical outcomes and patient safety.”