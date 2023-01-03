Meltio partners with 12 leading software companies for hybrid and robotic additive manufacturing adoption

× Expand Meltio

Meltio has announced its new Meltio Engine Software Partners ecosystem which will work to ensure a set of guaranteed and reliable software solutions for its customers.

The 12 software companies that have joined Meltio Engine’s Software Partner ecosystem include SKM Informatik, Adaxis, AiBuild, Hexagon, Autodesk, Camfacturing and Mastercam, OpenMind, Siemens, 1ATechnologies, ABB and SprutCam.

Ángel Llavero, CEO of Meltio, said: “For a year we have been working with all of them, sharing the needs that we understood most suitable for our customers, going as far as sharing as well in some cases the mathematical algorithms needed for the functionalities we required. The result of this collaboration between our engineers and the teams of these companies has now resulted in offering this software platform to the market.”

According to Llavero, this development continues the company’s strategic goal of facilitating and democratising metal AM. The company says that with the alliance, Meltio sends a message to all the customers of the Meltio Engine CNC and Robot Integration that the software is tested and certified for the handling and proper use of Meltio’s technology.

Meltio has created a process for validating each solution, which the company says avoids extra work between the final customer and software providers. Meltio’s engineers have studied the technical requirements for developing the slicing strategies for the majority of parts that the industry requires, developing nine levels of complexity, including example geometries that help customers as well as developers understand the diversity of parts, according to Meltio.

The company says that the new ecosystem allows it to take another step forward in its commitment to offer a “360° solution” to provide ease of use of its wire laser metal 3D printing technology in software and hardware.

In November 2022, Meltio announced new solutions for the use and reliability of its wire-laser metal 3D printing technology.

