Nikon SLM Solutions & Materialise partner to integrate SLM build processors with CO-AM

× Expand Nikon SLM Solutions/Materialise

Nikon SLM Solutions and Materialise are collaborating to ready the ensuing generation of Materialise build processors for Nikon SLM Solutions printers for integration into the Materialise CO-AM platform.

The two companies are extending their partnership in response to customer calls for enhanced part quality, competitive pricing and swift production. They believe by integrating the SLM build processors into CO-AM they will equip manufacturers with the right machine and autonomy to customise their 3D printing processes.

As Nikon SLM Solutions has worked to develop bigger machines with more lasers, it is processing even more data, and subsequently seeing elongated calculation times. Since this risks impeding workflow efficiency, the company has identified a need to bridge the gap between data preparation and printing. Nikon SLM Solutions and Materialise have therefore amalgamated their expertise to develop next generation build processors, which will be released to users of SLM's NXG series of machines and all SLM users deploying Materialise software solutions in the coming months.

The upcoming Materialise build processor is said to expedite data processing and allows users to customise their process parameters to optimise application outcomes. Materialise has harnessed its BP Software Development Kit (SDK) to foster close collaboration in the development of its next-gen build processor, is said to have engineered a platform that will 'markedly reduce' the calaculation times for Nikon SLM users. Machine parameters will also be able to be optimised through the Nikon SLM Open Architecture, while the Materialise BP SDK will allow users to formulate parameters and create their own IP. By fine-tuning print parameters, Materialise says usrs will be able to enhance cost efficiency, production speed, and part quality.

“Working with Materialise, we have made a giant leap in developing a high-performative build processor,” commented Nicolas Lemaire, Product Manager - Software, Product Control, and Strategic Partnerships at Nikon SLM Solutions. “With this next generation of build processors, our customers using Materialise software will save time during the print job setup and profit from tools to optimise their print process.”

“Nikon SLM Solutions and Materialise share a vision of open systems that enable AM users to make optimal use of their equipment and connect it to their preferred solutions,” added Bart Van der Schueren, CTO of Materialise. “We look forward to offering the next generation of BPs to Nikon SLM Solutions users and providing them access to software solutions covering the whole AM workflow.”

In conjunction with the new Materialise BPs, Nikon SLM Solutions users will benefit from direct machine connectivity to the Materialise CO-AM Software Platform via SLM.Link, an open platform communication interface. CO-AM has been designed to allow users to integrate 3D printers into existing production systems, refining the additive manufacturing workflow from order to delivery.

Already this week, Materialise has announced integrations with HP's Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet Fusion technologies. The company also announced updates to its CO-AM Quality & Process Control (QPC) system. Meanwhile, SLM Solutions has notably rebranded to Nikon SLM Solutions.