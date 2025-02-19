nTop announces acquisition of computational fluid dynamics company cloudfluid

× Expand cloudfluid

nTop has acquired computational fluid dynamics company cloudfluid to enhance its advanced manufacturing software offering.

The two companies have been partners since last year, with nTop beginning to leverage cloudfluid's computational fluid dynamics tools to allow users to analyse complex geometries upon the release of the nTop 5 platform. nTop has now moved to integrate the entire cloudfluid business into its operations to further improve rapid and dynamic product development. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Computational Fluid Dynamics can involve complex meshing and lengthy run times, but cloudfluid's GPU-native solver technology is said to go some way to addressing this challenge. It accurately predicts fluid flow without the difficulty of creating complex conformal meshes and, when coupled with nTop's implicit geometry kernel, enables engineers to iterate on designs in real-time.

nTop believes that by folding cloudfluid into the business, applications in aerospace, defence, and turbomachinery - 'where fluid dynamics are crucial' - will be expanded. The company expects engineers to be able to explore complex geometries and optimise designs faster, while also enhancing decision-making and improving manufacturing efficiency by enabling the 'cost-effective generation of high-quality simulation data for training predictive models in digital twins and design optimisation.'

"We are hyper-focused on building software that helps engineers go from requirements to design as fast as the latest computing processors allow—that’s the power of computational design," said Brad Rothenberg, CEO of nTop. "One of the biggest bottlenecks has always been solving the physics—it takes time to mesh and converge on a solution. cloudfluid solves this by integrating directly with our implicit modelling core, bringing CFD into the iterative computational design loop.”