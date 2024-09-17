nTop integrates computational design capabilities with NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms

nTop and NVIDIA hope to help engineers deliver advanced products to market through the combination of their respective computational design and accelerated computing technologies.

The two companies have announced an integration of nTop's computational design software with the NVIDIA OptiX rendering framework and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies. NVIDIA's NVentures venture capital arm has also invested in nTop.

By integrating nTop's computation design capabilities with NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, the pair hope that engineering teams will be able to accelerate product design and deliver high-performance products to market faster and with less effort. The integrations into NVIDIA OptiX and NVIDIA Omniverse will allow engineers to create the new tools that allow them to accelerate and better visualise their designs.

The initial focus of this collaboration will be to integrate nTop’s computational design software with the NVIDIA OptiX™ rendering framework and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies to create new tools that help engineering teams accelerate and better visualise their designs. The first proof of concept integrates the NVIDIA OptiX ray-tracing framework to provide more realistic rendering in nTop. Omniverse SDKs and APIs will also be used to integrate nTop implicits into the Omniverse and OpenUSD ecosystem to provide engineering teams an 'immersive 3D collaboration environment', allowing them to see and interact with live digital twins of their parts and assemblies. As changes are made to designs in nTop, they can be reflected in OpenUSD applications developed on the Omniverse platform, with no meshing necessary for the transfer.

nTop has also become a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures companies revolutionising industries with technological advancements.

“Our goal in collaborating with NVIDIA is to provide the fastest computing solutions to our customers so they can iterate even faster through design options,” said Bradley Rothenberg, co-founder and CEO, nTop. “We are seeing strong interest from customers and partners and are looking forward to sharing more capabilities later this year.”

“Product engineering and development teams working in every industry need powerful simulation capabilities to design their work in a physically accurate manner,” added Mohamed “Sid” Siddeek, corporate vice president at NVIDIA and head of NVentures. “In collaboration with NVIDIA, the team at nTop is showcasing the benefits of accelerated computing in computational design by building incredible tools for engineering teams to design and deliver innovative products.”