NYU Tisch School of Arts' ITP/IMA Makerspace Lab implements 3DPrinterOS' management software to streamline 3D printer set-up

The NYU Tisch School of Arts’ ITP/IMA Makerspace Lab has leveraged 3DPrinterOS’ cloud-based 3D printer management software to streamline its 3D printing set-up.

Described as a ‘previously chaotic environment’ the Makerspace Lab serves more than 600 students across the NYU’s Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP), Interactive Media Arts (IMA) undergraduate program, and a low-residency master’s program.

Students are said to use the makerspace to experiment with virtual reality installations and develop open-source medical devices, among a host of other applications. Prior to the partnership with 3DPrinterOS, however, the lab was said to struggle with waste, inequity and inefficiency. Students would ‘monopolise’ machines, material use would go unchecked, and there was no way to monitor or manage the fleet of 3D printers.

With 3DPrinterOS, the lab now boasts a ‘transparent, equitable system for 3D printer access’ with students following time limits, being restricted to one printer at a time and grouped by skill level. Metrics like material usage and project history are also now tracked in real-time, helping staff to optimise resources and budget more effectively.

Since integrating 3DPrinterOS’ workflow management software, the makerspace lab has increased its fleet of printers from three to nine, with an additional offsite machine for exhibitions and maker events.

Ongoing projects at the makerspace lab include an open-source MRI unit, designed for use in remote or underserved areas, and an adaptive mountain bike for differently-abled riders. The lab is also piloting sustainable practices like acrylic and PLA recycling.