Orbex employs Altair software for simulation of UK orbital launch vehicle components

Orbex appoints Altair as new supplier

UK space company Orbex has announced the appointment of Altair as the latest supplier supporting its mission to bring orbital launch services to the UK.

Making the announcement at Farnborough Air Show, the company, which offers launch services for small satellites, will leverage Altair HyperWorks design and simulation software to support its structural simulation, composite design, and additive manufacturing activity.

Dr. Pietro Cervellera, Senior Vice President Aerospace and Defense at Altair, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Orbex and support its drive for small satellite development and launches. Access to space was once the domain of a few government organisations, innovative teams like Orbex are rapidly changing this paradigm. By utilising Altair's world-class design and AI-powered simulation technologies for their new product development programs, we can't wait to see what Orbex will achieve in the near future."

Orbex is currently preparing for its first launch and building out its Sutherland Spaceport in the Highlands. From there it plans to vertically launch small satellites into Low Earth Orbit using its Prime 19-metre long, two-stage rocket, which features a largely 3D printed propulsion subsystem.

Phil Chambers, CEO at Orbex, added: “With a strong focus on quality and sustainability, suppliers are a critical part of our journey to launch and each agreement – such as this one with Altair takes us one step closer to delivering orbital launch services from the UK. This software will allow the team to analyse launch vehicle components prior to the manufacturing process ensuring the efficiency of results and the streamlining of product production.”

Earlier this year Orbex announced it had raised an additional 16.7 million GBP after completing a Series C round worth 40 million GBP in 2022. Since its founding in 2015, Orbex has relied on metal additive manufacturing to develop lightweight rocket engines, manufactured in a single piece, and adopted technologies from both SLM Solutions and AMCM.