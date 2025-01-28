Phase3D expands availability of Fringe Inspection offering to Japan via Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

× Expand Phase3D

Phase3D is expanding the availability of its Fringe Inspection product suite into Japan via a partnership with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

The collaboration between the two organisations will provide Japanese manufacturers and researchers access to Phase3D’s additive manufacturing quality control solutions. Japanese customers will also receive comprehensive support from Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Phase3D’s product portfolio includes the Fringe Inspection and Fringe Qualification software platforms, which use structured light fringe projection technology to generate precise heightmaps with micron-level accuracy. The solutions have been designed to provide repeatable quality control, with Phase3D targeting industries such as aerospace, defence, and medical device.

By aligning with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Phase3D has not only introduced these capabilities to Japanese customers, but has done so with local technical support throughout the country, as well as rapid response times for service and maintenance. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation will also provide hands-on training at demonstration facilities.

“Phase3D’s innovative approach to AM inspection aligns perfectly with our commitment to advanced manufacturing solutions,” said Hirotaka Mangyo, Innovation Division Director of TNSC. “Their metrology-based technology fills a critical need in Japanese market for objective, measurement-based quality assurance in additive manufacturing.”

“This partnership with TNSC represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower the additive manufacturing industry with trusted quality assurance technology,” added Niall O'Dowd, Founder and CEO of Phase3D. “TNSC’s in-depth understanding of advanced manufacturing and commitment to technical excellence make them the perfect partner for bringing our inspection solutions to the Japanese market.”

Phase3D has said it plans to establish similar partners in other Asian countries as it continues to expand its international reach.