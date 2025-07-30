Phase3D's Fringe Inspection software now supports Renishaw RenAM 500 metal additive manufacturing systems

Phase3D's Fringe Inspection software now supports the Renishaw RenAM 500 series, inclusive of the 500Q, 500D and 500Flex metal additive manufacturing systems.

The new Fringe Inspection 500 Kit has been developed in partnership with HRL Laboratories, a materials science and additive manufacturing research institution, to directly support the DARPA SURGE initiative. DARPA SURGE is a program set up to develop quality assured AM part production by the United States Department of Defense.

Fringe Inspection is said to provide real-time, layer-by-layer visibility into the build process, making quality control proactive rather than reactive.

According to Phase3D, the 500 Kit has been designed for 'seamless and rapid deployment' with installation typically completed in 24 hours. The system is also fully reversible, allowing manufacturers to restore the printer to its original state 'without hassle.'

“Collaborating with Phase3D allowed us to unlock new insights into the printing process. Fringe Inspection™ augments our in-situ sensor suite with high-fidelity, layer-by-layer data, which greatly enhances our ability to assess part quality while printing,” said Eric Clough, R&D Group Lead at HRL Laboratories.

“This expansion into the Renishaw 500 line is a major step forward for our customers and for the industry,” said Niall O’Dowd, PhD, Founder and CEO of Phase3D. “We’ve built Fringe Inspection™ to meet manufacturers where they are, and now, that includes some of the most advanced powder bed fusion systems in production today. We are ecstatic to be involved in the historic DARPA SURGE initiative with HRL Laboratories”

Phase3D has previously been awarded a Phase 1 US AFRL contract to advance additive manufacturing quality inspection and, in January, expanded the availability of its Fringe Inspection offering to Japan via Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation. Earlier this month, Phase3D was named as one of the finalists in an ASTRO America in-situ monitoring challenge.