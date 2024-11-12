Phase3D launches Fringe Qualification for real-time production-scale quality control

Expand Phase3D

Phase3D has introduced Fringe Qualification for real-time production-scale quality control ahead of Formnext 2024.

The company suggests the Fringe Qualification tool is a ‘groundbreaking addition’ to the Fringe Inspection product suite. It has been designed to allow manufacturers to certify and control additive manufacturing builds in real-time across entire fleets of machines, with the company claiming it will deliver ‘unprecedented efficiency and reliability’ to ‘high-stakes’ industries.

Fringe Qualification leverages structured light fringe projection technology to create precise, micron-level heightmaps of each layer, with the data being used to provide quantifiable metrics for real-time decision-making. It integrates seamlessly with Phase3D’s existing Fringe Operator visualisation and inspection software, and introduces automated, layer-by-layer inspection capabilities across multiple machines. Phase3D says the new solution will help to reduce post-processing costs and ensure faster delivery times.

Manufacturers deploying the Fringe Qualification tool will be able to monitor and manage the quality control for an entire fleet from a centralised dashboard, using historical build data to carry out automated quality checks. The software will also provide instant out-of-specification alerts, allowing manufacturers to react immediately, with detailed build reports providing ‘comprehensive quality documentation tailored to industry needs.’

“With Fringe Qualification, we’re transforming how manufacturers approach quality control in additive manufacturing,” said Niall O’Dowd, founder and CEO of Phase3D. “Our customers can now certify builds layer-by-layer, reducing post-processing costs and enabling faster delivery of critical parts.”

Ben Ferrar, COO & Chair of the Board at Phase3D, added: “Fringe Qualification represents the next evolution in additive manufacturing quality control. By enabling real-time production control across multiple machines, we’re empowering manufacturers to achieve consistent quality, every time.”

Phase3D will demonstrate Fringe Qualification at Formnext 2024 from stand E58 in hall 11.0. The company says the platform will address the rigorous quality needs of users in the aerospace, medical device and defence industries.