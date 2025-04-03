Phasio and AMIS collaborate to combine their software solutions

× Expand AMIS & Phasio AMIS and Phasio collaborate.

Phasio and AMIS announce its strategic collaboration that will see the pair combine their individual software solutions. The result should empower users, helping to increase operational speed and accuracy while reducing the potential for human error. Anyone wanting to learn more about the integrated solution can find out more at Phasio or AMIS’ stand at RAPID + TCT in Detroit.

Combining Phasio’s digital workflow solution and AMIS’ build preparation capabilities, the combined solutions could help users streamline order-to-delivery workflows. The pair's agreement will address common issues in additive manufacturing workflows through the automation of routine tasks, ensuring critical data is handled precisely. Phasio, from quote to delivery, will handle the entire workflow for Digital Production, allowing local manufacturers to scale their operations.

Once the user has entered the production preparation stage, all required data from Phasio’s system will be automatically transferred into the AMIS Pro Software. Operating the AMIS Pro solution, users can generate the perfect build for any MJF, SLS, Binder, or Material Jetting 3D printer. Afterwards, the result can be automatically reported to Phasio, where backlogs will be updated and all part data will be stored for future use.

Key benefits of the new solution:

Improved speed: Processes are streamlined, minimising downtime and speeding up task completion.

Processes are streamlined, minimising downtime and speeding up task completion. Increased accuracy: Implementing automation helps to reduce the risk of human error, resulting in higher data integrity.

Implementing automation helps to reduce the risk of human error, resulting in higher data integrity. Enhanced efficiency: By combining the platform, users will benefit from simplified operations, allowing teams to focus on other processes.

By combining the platform, users will benefit from simplified operations, allowing teams to focus on other processes. Greater integration: Combining both solutions, users will benefit from an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

“We are thrilled to join forces with AMIS,” said Harry Conor Lucas, CEO at Phasio. “This collaboration is a natural extension of our commitment to enhancing user experience. Our integrated solution not only accelerates processes but also improves overall accuracy, ultimately reducing manual errors and freeing up valuable resources for more strategic tasks.”

Kris Binon, Managing Director at AMIS, added, “Our collaboration with Phasio represents a significant step forward in providing our clients with a seamless digital ecosystem. The combined strengths of our software platforms deliver a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s AM print service providers and production companies alike.”