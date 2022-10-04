Replique to launch 3D printing quality tracking module at Formnext 2022

× Expand Replique Within the digital inventory, OEMs can choose quality inspections that should be performed on the produced part.

Replique will launch a new quality tracking module called RSure at Formnext. RSure is a quality tracking module that enables OEMs to track each of their 3D printed parts directly and ensure that final parts meet necessary quality requirements.

RSure allows OEMs to set quality specifications, undertake a digital inspection and trace parts being produced through Replique before the part is sent to customers. The new module will be on display as part of Replique’s industrial 3D printing platform at Formnext.

The company says that RSure will also enable OEMs to include further quality checks for service bureaus to undertake on 3D printed parts, including various certified measurements, functional tests and image upload to the OEM’s digital library on Replique. Through the secure platform, OEMs can access and view the information remotely at any time.

Visitors at Formnext will be able to test the Replique encrypted ordering process, which the company says ensures parts are printed in the required amount and in the required quality, by ordering a free 3D printed give away produced at the stand. This will also enable an up-close look at the company’s digital inventory.

Visitors will also be able to hear about individual consumer and industrial customer application projects. These include Alstom producing a doorstopper as the first metal part with the process on rolling stock. The part was qualified and manufactured with Forward AM, the BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH brand, and used the metal filament Ultrafuse 316L.

Max Siebert, co-founder and CEO of Replique said: “As part of BASF, we know that industrial companies need standardised and repeatable production processes, especially when it comes to decentralised manufacturing. With our end-to-end solution we can ensure traceability, while providing repeatable quality and secure encryption of 3D printed parts.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.