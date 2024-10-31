Rev1 Technologies to offer Ulendo VC as software upgrade for CreatBot FDM 3D printers

Expand Ulendo Technologies

Ulendo Technologies and Rev1 Technologies have partnered to provide a software upgrade that they say will improve the speed of extrusion-based 3D printers.

The software upgrade will give users of CreatBot 3D printers access to Ulendo’s patented vibration compensation algorithm, Ulendo VC, which has been commercialised after research carried out by Ulendo founder Chinedum ‘Chi’ Okwudire at the University of Michigan.

The research and development of Ulendo VC was carried out to address limitations in speed and build quality caused by vibration, with vibration-driven quality issues like ‘ghosting’, ‘ringing’ and ‘layer shifting’ deemed to be amplified on large format FDM printers. Previously available solutions, such as ‘input shaping’ is said not to be as effective in solving the challenges faced by users of those large-format machines in the same way it is for hobbyist desktop printers. The Ulendo VC approach aims to solve these issues by counteracting vibration in real-time, leading to higher speeds and higher build quality.

Rev1 Technologies, the exclusive after-sales support provider for CreatBot in the US, is offering Ulendo software as an upgrade to newly purchased printers, as well as printers already being used in production. CreatBot’s F430 machie is the first to have the Ulendo software available through an upgrade, with Rev1 offering a similar software upgrade for other printers in CreatBot’s large-size and high-temperature series.

“Today’s users of 3D printers expect higher speeds and higher quality to improve their printing operation,” said Ulendo CEO Brenda Jones. “With the Ulendo VS software upgrade, these users can achieve these speed and quality goals without the expense of purchasing additional printers.”

“Rev1 is thrilled to partner with Ulendo to offer this cutting-edge software upgrade for the CreatBot F430,” added Ben Hartwig, President of Rev1 Technologies. “By quadrupling the printer’s speed while improving quality, we are not only addressing a long-standing challenge in the 3D printing industry but also enabling our customers to dramatically expand their production capabilities. We’re excited about future projects with Ulendo and the potential to push the boundaries of what’s possible in 3D printing.”