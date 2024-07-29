Revopoint3D and KVS partner on reverse engineering bundle

× Expand Revopoint3D Revopoint3D and KVS announce reverse engineering solutions partnership

Revopoint3D and KVS Ltd have announced a strategic partnership that will see the companies’ 3D scanning and software products brought together in a comprehensive reverse engineering solution.

Revopoint3D, which develops consumer and professional 3D scanning technologies, will now offer its hardware in bundles alongside KVS’s QUICKSURFACE 3D reverse engineering software, allowing its users to scan objects and process data into CAD files. The new solution will be offered globally and is thought to be ideal for applications in markets that require manufacturing quality CAD, including automotive aftermarket part design and additive manufacturing.

"Here at Revopoint, since the inception of our business, we have strived for the democratisation of 3D scanning technology,” Vivian Li, Co-founder and Head of 3D Scanner BU at Revopoint said. “We focus on providing cutting-edge and user-friendly products that enable those who previously could not access 3D scanning to adopt its capabilities. However, we recognise that 3D scanning is just the start of the process. As we expand further into engineering and manufacturing applications, our customers seek a full end-to-end solution to progress from the original part to manufacturable CAD. This is where QUICKSURFACE comes in."

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with Revopoint3D,” Kostadin Vrantzaliev, CEO and Head of QUICKSURFACE Product at KVS, added. “We have invested heavily for many years in making professional-level reverse engineering as accessible and easy to use as possible. Our philosophy here is fully aligned with that of Revopoint3D, and it is a privilege to be recognised as their reverse engineering solution of choice."